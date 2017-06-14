Flag Day Holds Special Meaning In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Wednesday was Flag Day, a day which pays tribute to the star and stripes.

Atop Federal Hill many people and local leaders came out for the patriotic celebration.

The American flag holds a special meaning in Baltimore.

The flag honors a resolution from the Second Continental Congress which called for an official United States flag.

For many Baltimoreans the celebration holds a special meaning as the City is the home of the Star-Spangled Banner.

“The flag has always been important to me, duty to country is paramount,” says one man in attendance.

During the first ever ceremony on the Hill, Mayor Catherine Pugh also proclaimed Flag Day in Baltimore.

“This is a reminder of our freedom and this country’s need for justice for all of us,” Pugh says.

“Flag Day is one of those times we can all look each other in the eye and be proud of the fact that we’re all Americans,” says former Governor Martin O’Malley, who was also in attendance.

For many, Wednesday’s ceremony holds a much deeper meaning in the face of tragedy.

“It’s a time for unity and I think that’s the important message out of all of this,” says another man in attendance.

There was also a performance from the Digital Harbor marching band.

