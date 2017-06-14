Maclin Says He Chose Ravens Because They Can ‘Build Something Special’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The crab cakes weren’t the only thing that inspired Jeremy Maclin to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.
Maclin said, “I felt like this is a team that could definitely win and could definitely build something special. It is an organization I’ve always had a respect for.”
RELATED: Ravens Sign WR Jeremy Maclin To Two-Year Contract
Entering his ninth NFL season, Maclin has posted 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns in 102 career games (100 starts). His 87 receptions in 2015 stand as a career high and set the Chiefs’ single-season record by a wide receiver.