WJZ BREAKING: Congressman, Aides And Police Shot in Alexandria, Va. At Congressional Baseball Game Practice | WATCH: WJZ Live Coverage | READ: Latest Developments | FOLLOW: WJZ Reporters Are Tweeting From The Scene

Maclin Says He Chose Ravens Because They Can ‘Build Something Special’

June 14, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Jeremy Maclin, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The crab cakes weren’t the only thing that inspired Jeremy Maclin to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Maclin said, “I felt like this is a team that could definitely win and could definitely build something special. It is an organization I’ve always had a respect for.”

RELATED: Ravens Sign WR Jeremy Maclin To Two-Year Contract

Entering his ninth NFL season, Maclin has posted 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns in 102 career games (100 starts). His 87 receptions in 2015 stand as a career high and set the Chiefs’ single-season record by a wide receiver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch