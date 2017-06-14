Md. Judge Set Hear D.C. Sniper Malvo Challenge To Life Sentences

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Montgomery County judge will hear arguments of D.C. sniper, Lee Boyd Malvo Thursday, who claims the six life-without-parole terms he received in the County have been rendered illegal by U.S. Supreme Court decisions saying mandatory life-without-parole sentences are unconstitutional for juveniles except in rare cases, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Malvo, 32, pleaded guilty in the 2002 sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington area.
Malvo was 17 when he took part in the attacks that left 10 people dead and three wounded in Maryland, Virginia and Washington. His accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was 41 at the time. Muhammad was executed in 2009 in Virginia.
Six of the killings happened in Montgomery County.
Malvo will not be at the hearing.
