Mother Of Murdered 5-Month-Old Charged With Child Abuse

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police have charged the mother of a murdered-5-month-old with child abuse Wednesday after the father was charged with murder earlier in the week.

At about 4 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1600 block of North Smallwood Street, where they found an unconscious 5-month-old baby.

The male infant was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The father, Perry Nelson-Johnson, 31, told police the baby rolled off the bed and banged his head.

Detectives say the victim, Emmanuel Johnson, appeared to have old and new injuries on his body. The autopsy revealed severe head trauma, which police say wasn’t consistent with a fall.

The case was ruled a homicide by multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Officers believe Nelson-Johnson, who is blind, used a blunt object to inflict injuries on the infant.

He was arrested and charged with murder earlier in the week.

