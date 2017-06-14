Congressman Steve Scalise One Of 4 Shot in Alexandria, VA

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is one of four people shot this morning in Alexandria.

Scalise was shot in the hip along with two Capitol Hill police officers and the gunman.

The shooting happened in the dugout at a baseball field during a practice ahead of tomorrow’s annual congressional baseball game.

Two police officers engaged and returned gunfire while on the scene.

Five people were transported from the scene to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this point.

Police say the suspect is in custody. They believe this to be an isolated incident.

In a statement, President Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence were monitoring developments closely.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” Mr. Trump said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama tells CNN, “The gun was a semiautomatic” adding that he was sure it was a rifle but unsure what kind. “It continued to fire at different people. You can imagine, all the people on the field scatter.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office said Scalise’s wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot.

