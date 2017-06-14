Man Accused Of Stealing WWII Dog Tags From National Archives

WASHINGTON (AP) — A historian has been charged with stealing the dog tags of U.S. servicemen whose planes crashed in World War II from the National Archives and selling them on eBay.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland says in a news release that 32-year-old Antonin DeHays of College Park, Maryland, was charged theft of government records in federal court Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, DeHays repeatedly visited the National Archives at College Park. Prosecutors say he stole dog tags and other documents.

Authorities say the dog tags of a downed Tuskegee airman were stolen and DeHays “donated” them to a museum in Virginia.

Prosecutors say a search of DeHays’ home led to the recovery of documents missing from the National Archives.

No phone number could be found for DeHays.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)