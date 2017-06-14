WJZ DEVELOPING: Congressman, Aides And Police Shot in Alexandria, Va. At Congressional Baseball Game Practice | READ: Latest Developments | FOLLOW: WJZ Reporters Are Tweeting From The Scene

Howard Co. Police Investigate Double Stabbing In Laurel

June 14, 2017 10:12 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Howard County police are investigating a double stabbing in Laurel that has left one victim with possible life-threatening injuries.

At about 7 p.m. officers responded to the 10100 block of Washington Boulevard where they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

Detectives believe the two men, one 31, the other 39, approached a vehicle with a bat when the driver got out and stabbed both men and fled the scene.

The 31 year old from Laurel, was flown to Shock Trauma with possible life threatening injuries. The 39 year old from Georgia, was taken to Laurel Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t know if the people involved are connected or why the incident happened.

Anyone with any information should call 911.

