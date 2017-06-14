Police Searching For Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need the public’s help to find a 37-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a minor that he lived with.
Carlos Montoya is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault, indecent exposure, and fourth-degree sex offense.
Police say he works in the construction industry as a carpenter, and has a barbed wire tattoo on his left arm.
Anyone with information about Montoya’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (410) 260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip about Montoya’s whereabouts. Tips that lead to his arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
