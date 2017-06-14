WJZ BREAKING: Congressman, Aides And Police Shot in Alexandria, Va. At Congressional Baseball Game Practice | WATCH: WJZ Coverage | READ: Latest Developments | FOLLOW: WJZ Reporters Are Tweeting From The Scene

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minor

June 14, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Sexual abuse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need the public’s help to find a 37-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a minor that he lived with.

Carlos Montoya is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault, indecent exposure, and fourth-degree sex offense.

Police say he works in the construction industry as a carpenter, and has a barbed wire tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information about Montoya’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (410) 260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip about Montoya’s whereabouts. Tips that lead to his arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

