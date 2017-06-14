Body Of 13-Year-Old Recovered From Susquehanna River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy who jumped into the Susquehanna River Tuesday, but never resurfaced.
The body of Dillon Pierce was found Wednesday morning.
A Cecil County School official confirms Pierce was a 7th grader at Perryville Middle School, and a counseling team will be at the school to help students.
Rescue crews were unable to locate Pierce’s body on Tuesday, despite two rounds of searching. The rescue was being coordinated from the Perryville Pier.
