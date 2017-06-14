WJZ BREAKING: Congressman, Aides And Police Shot in Alexandria, Va. At Congressional Baseball Game Practice | WATCH: WJZ Live Coverage | READ: Latest Developments | FOLLOW: WJZ Reporters Are Tweeting From The Scene

Tree Trimmer Rescued From Tree After Hurting Leg

June 14, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Tree trimmer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tree trimmer had to be rescued from a tree Tuesday after injuring his leg.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department got the call at 1 p.m., about a rescue in the 200 block of Old Magothy Bridge Rd.

Responding crews found a man with a possible broken leg trapped 30 to 40 feet up in a tree.

Firefighters were able to use a tower truck to get the man safely to the ground.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

