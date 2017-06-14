Tree Trimmer Rescued From Tree After Hurting Leg

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tree trimmer had to be rescued from a tree Tuesday after injuring his leg.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department got the call at 1 p.m., about a rescue in the 200 block of Old Magothy Bridge Rd.
Responding crews found a man with a possible broken leg trapped 30 to 40 feet up in a tree.
Firefighters were able to use a tower truck to get the man safely to the ground.
He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
