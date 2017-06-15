Police Searching For Suspects Who Assaulted Unsuspecting Victim

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for suspects accused of assaulting a man, before stealing two cell phones.

Police say the assault happened at 1 p.m. on June 9, at the intersection of Baltimore and Commerce Streets.

Responding officers met with a 33-year-old man, who said he had just been assaulted by a group of juveniles, and two cell phones had been taken.

The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Police have released surveillance video of the assault and the suspects involved, and are asking for the public’s help to identify them. One of the suspects was wearing a distinctive panda shirt.

Any witnesses or with information on this crime in asked to call (410) 366-6341.

