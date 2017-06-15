WJZ BREAKING | Crews From 4 Counties Battle 2-Alarm Fire In Mount Airy — Click To See Raw Footage From Sky Eye Chopper 13

Police Searching For Suspects Who Assaulted Unsuspecting Victim

June 15, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for suspects accused of assaulting a man, before stealing two cell phones.

Police say the assault happened at 1 p.m. on June 9, at the intersection of Baltimore and Commerce Streets.

Responding officers met with a 33-year-old man, who said he had just been assaulted by a group of juveniles, and two cell phones had been taken.

The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Police have released surveillance video of the assault and the suspects involved, and are asking for the public’s help to identify them. One of the suspects was wearing a distinctive panda shirt.

Any witnesses or with information on this crime in asked to call (410) 366-6341.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch