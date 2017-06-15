Bob Haynie Says He Will ‘Shave His Head If Floyd Doesn’t Knock Out McGregor’

Boxer Floyd Mayweather recently took to Instagram to announce a highly anticipated fight against UFC star Connor McGregor.

Bob Haynie of the Vinny and Haynie show on 105.7 The Fan says, “I have made it clear how I feel about this. Floyd Mayweather is going to knock him out. Connor McGregor has no chance.”

He continued to say, “this is an amateur getting in the ring with the greatest fighter of the last 20 years. If Floyd Mayweather doesn’t knock out Connor McGregor, I will shave my head and my eyebrows.”

Mayweather is considered to be the greatest boxer of his generation and among the best of all-time. The upcoming fight with McGregor, in addition to paying him in excess of nine figures, will give him the opportunity to improve to 50-0.

The bout is set for August 26 in Las Vegas and will be distributed via Showtime pay-per-view.



