WJZ Has The Latest: Congressman, 3 Others Shot During Congressional Baseball Practice In Alexandria

Bob Haynie Says He Will ‘Shave His Head If Floyd Doesn’t Knock Out McGregor’

June 15, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Bob Haynie, Sports, Vinny & Haynie

Boxer Floyd Mayweather recently took to Instagram to announce a highly anticipated fight against UFC star Connor McGregor.

Bob Haynie of the Vinny and Haynie show on 105.7 The Fan says, “I have made it clear how I feel about this. Floyd Mayweather is going to knock him out. Connor McGregor has no chance.”

He continued to say, “this is an amateur getting in the ring with the greatest fighter of the last 20 years. If Floyd Mayweather doesn’t knock out Connor McGregor, I will shave my head and my eyebrows.”

Mayweather is considered to be the greatest boxer of his generation and among the best of all-time. The upcoming fight with McGregor, in addition to paying him in excess of nine figures, will give him the opportunity to improve to 50-0.

The bout is set for August 26 in Las Vegas and will be distributed via Showtime pay-per-view.

 
Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook

More from Vinny & Haynie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch