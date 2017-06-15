Man Dies From Injuries After Canoe Tips Over In Pond

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 20-year-old man died a day after being pulled from an Ellicott City pond after his canoe tipped over.
Nicholas Bartko died following a drowning incident on June 12. He was initially in critical condition, but was pronounced dead the following day.
The Howard County Police Department was called about a possible drowning at 5 a.m., in a pond behind Tangle Wood Court.
Responding officers found Bartko on the side of the pond. Police believe a friend pulled him from the water before authorities arrived on scene.
The investigation found that Bartko was in the canoe with a friend when it accidentally tipped over.
