Manny Machado Featured In ESPN’s Béisbol Experience Issue As “The New Face Of MLB”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– ESPN The Magazine’s Béisbol Experience Issue—on newsstands Friday—is part of a special season-long initiative exploring the intersection of Latino culture and the game of baseball.

The Béisbol Experience Issue will be a dual-language storytelling about what it means to be a Latino player today in Major League Baseball.

For the first time in the magazine’s history, the issue is formatted as a “flip book” with two separate covers and original content in both English and Spanish.

In cover story “Going Against the Grind,” senior writer Tim Keown speaks with the Baltimore Orioles’ Manny Machado, one of the best young players in the game and a first-generation immigrant who represented the home country of his mother and grandparents—the Dominican Republic—in the World Baseball Classic.

Keown joined the Norris and Long morning show on 105.7 The Fan to talk about his recent cover story on the All-Star Orioles short stop. Keown said, “I think there’s sort of an evolution of the game due to a few players and Manny Machado is one of them. Baseball needs to get out of the old way of playing the game with retribution and negativity and Manny is one of those guys who plays the game with joy and is fun to watch.”

Featured content in Spanish also includes “Mi sangre siempre será dominica”: A Q&A with Manny Machado The Orioles’ Manny Machado on his heritage, clubhouse culture and why he chose to represent the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic.

For more on ESPN’s multi-platform Béisbol Experience, click here.