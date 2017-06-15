Baltimore Police Searching For Pair Of Missing Siblings

WJZ Has The Latest: Congressman, 3 Others Shot During Congressional Baseball Practice In Alexandria

June 15, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Missinig

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore Police are searching for a pair of sibling who have gone missing in the city.

Officials say 12-year-old Ian and 13-year-old Jade Kendall were last seen on Monday, June 12 around 9 a.m. in the 6100 block of Old Harford Road. They say the siblings left that location without permission and never returned.

Police describe Jade as 4′ 11″ weighing 100 pounds and Ian as 4’11” and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.

 

