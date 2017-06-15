Crews Working 2-Alarm Fire In Mt. Airy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple fire departments are on scene of a 2-alarm fire in Mt. Airy.
Crews from Carroll, Frederick, Howard, and Montgomery Counties are working to put out the flames.
The fire is at a building in the 1000 block of S. Main St., and the fire started at 3:15 p.m.
No word yet on exactly what type of building it is or what cause the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
No further details have been released at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
