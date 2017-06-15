Navy Sailor Reported Overboard Found Hiding In Engine Room

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — An American sailor who was believed to have gone missing from a warship last week in Japan’s southern waters has been discovered hiding in one of the boat’s engine rooms, the Navy Times reports.

The Navy said on Tuesday that Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Peter Mims of Interlachen, Florida, was believed to have fallen into the sea from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh during routine operations last Thursday, about 290 kilometers (180 miles) east of Okinawa.

The search was suspended Sunday after more than 50 hours of effort by the U.S. and Japanese navies and Japan’s coast guard failed to find him. Mims was presumed dead.

The circumstances surrounding Petty Officer Mims’ disappearance are under investigation.

He will be transferred to the USS Ronald Reagan for a medical evaluation.

Mims enlisted in 2014 and reported to the Shiloh in August that year.

