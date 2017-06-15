Noose Found In Montgomery County Neighborhood; 1 Of Many In Recent Weeks

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police removed a noose from a Montgomery County neighborhood Thursday morning, this is one of several found in recent weeks in the D.C. area.
RELATED: Noose Found On Construction Site Near D.C. Elementary School, 6th In Recent Weeks
At about 8 a.m. officers say residents found the noose hanging from a tree in a common area near the neighborhood parking lot at the Heron’s Cove Condominium, located in the 18900 block of Mills Choice Road in Montgomery Village.
RELATED: Parents Of Slain Montgomery Co. Teen: Our Son Was Targeted
The residents says there’s no indication that this was directed toward a specific individual or of any related suspicious activity in the neighborhood.
Police removed the noose from the scene.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook