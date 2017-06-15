Noose Found In Montgomery County Neighborhood; 1 Of Many In Recent Weeks

June 15, 2017 5:09 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police removed a noose from a Montgomery County neighborhood Thursday morning, this is one of several found in recent weeks in the D.C. area.

At about 8 a.m. officers say residents found the noose hanging from a tree in a common area near the neighborhood parking lot at the Heron’s Cove Condominium, located in the 18900 block of Mills Choice Road in Montgomery Village.

The residents says there’s no indication that this was directed toward a specific individual or of any related suspicious activity in the neighborhood.

Police removed the noose from the scene.

