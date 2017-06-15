WJZ BREAKING | Crews From 4 Counties Battle 2-Alarm Fire In Mount Airy — Click To See Raw Footage From Sky Eye Chopper 13

Russian Hackers Breach 39 States’ Election Systems Excluding Md.

June 15, 2017 7:39 PM By Pat Warren
Filed Under: cyber attack, election, Maryland, Russia, State board of elections

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new report emerges that Russian cyber attacks breached election systems in 39 states.

Maryland’s system was not breached, but elections officials did see some suspicious activity in two months prior to the November election.

In a cyberspace full of hackers, the Maryland State Board of Elections took no chances.

If voting machines are tampered with “the whole democratic process could come falling down,” says Michael Greenberger, University of Maryland: Center for Homeland Security director.

Maryland’s machines were not tampered with, but elections administrator Linda Lamone says they did notice some suspicious activity in the online registration system.

“We identified sometime early last fall some suspicious activity on that voter registration application. Probably anybody that has a website, knows people scan it all the time and we monitor that,” Lamone says. “But we try as best we can.”

The system that was apparently tampered with is not connected to the voter database.

The State Board of Elections says all of the elections system are monitored constantly.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Pat Warren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch