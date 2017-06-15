Russian Hackers Breach 39 States’ Election Systems Excluding Md.

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new report emerges that Russian cyber attacks breached election systems in 39 states.

Maryland’s system was not breached, but elections officials did see some suspicious activity in two months prior to the November election.

In a cyberspace full of hackers, the Maryland State Board of Elections took no chances.

If voting machines are tampered with “the whole democratic process could come falling down,” says Michael Greenberger, University of Maryland: Center for Homeland Security director.

Maryland’s machines were not tampered with, but elections administrator Linda Lamone says they did notice some suspicious activity in the online registration system.

“We identified sometime early last fall some suspicious activity on that voter registration application. Probably anybody that has a website, knows people scan it all the time and we monitor that,” Lamone says. “But we try as best we can.”

The system that was apparently tampered with is not connected to the voter database.

The State Board of Elections says all of the elections system are monitored constantly.

