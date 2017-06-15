Surveillance Video Shows Person Of Interest In Boston Street Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a fatal shooting in Canton.
Authorities have released surveillance video showing the men wanted for questioning by police in the fatal shooting of local bartender Sebastian Dvorak early Tuesday morning.
This comes amid a burst of violence in the city, prompting Police Commissioner Kevin Davis to implement new strategy’s from officers to try and cut down on crime.
Anyone with information on the men seen in the video is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (410)-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.
