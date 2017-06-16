3-Year-Old From California Dies After Undergoing Dental Procedure

STOCKTON, Calf. (WJZ) — A California toddler has died while undergoing a dental procedure, according to CBS 13 Sacramento.

CBS 13 reports it happened Monday at the Children’s Dental Surgery in Stockton.

Three-year-old Daleyza Avila-Hernandez went in for a to get her teeth fixed according to her mother, Araceli Avila, but was rushed to the hospital 30 minutes later, where she later died.

Avila tells CBS 13, “When I was in the waiting room, I saw the ambulance. I stood up to see and I thought to myself they are here for a child but never thought it was my child.”

Avila, who only speaks Spanish, was required to read a long form prior to her daughter’s procedure. The nurse who assisted is also a Spanish speaker.

“The nurse said my daughter’s heart stopped, but she was stable and not to worry and told me my daughter has heart problems that maybe I didn’t know of, but that’s not true. My daughter was very healthy,” says Avila to CBS 13.

Stockton Police and the California Dental Board are now investigating the young girl’s death.

A cause of death has not yet been identified.

CBS Sacramento says the results of the young girl’s autopsy will be ready in the next few weeks.

The little girl will be laid to rest next week.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook