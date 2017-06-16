Baltimore Police Arrest 1 Of 4 Involved In Downtown Assault Caught On Camera

June 16, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Assault, Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect connected to an assault and robbery that occurred on camera on June 9.

Baltimore Police say Devonte Parker has been charged as an adult with robbery and first- and second-degree assault.

RELATED: Police Searching For Suspects Who Assaulted Unsuspecting Victim

Detectives say Parker turned himself in after someone recognized him and identified him to police.

Officers are looking to identify and arrest the three remaining suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2240, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or send a tip using the BPD mobile app.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

  1. Sonny Burnett says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Victim was white. Why is this not being charged as a HATE CRIME!?!?!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch