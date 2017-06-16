Baltimore Police Arrest 1 Of 4 Involved In Downtown Assault Caught On Camera

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect connected to an assault and robbery that occurred on camera on June 9.
Baltimore Police say Devonte Parker has been charged as an adult with robbery and first- and second-degree assault.
RELATED: Police Searching For Suspects Who Assaulted Unsuspecting Victim
Detectives say Parker turned himself in after someone recognized him and identified him to police.
Officers are looking to identify and arrest the three remaining suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2240, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or send a tip using the BPD mobile app.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
One Comment
Victim was white. Why is this not being charged as a HATE CRIME!?!?!