Baltimore Police Arrest Subway Robbery Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly robbed a Subway in Fells Point.
At about 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the Subway located in the 600 block of South Broadway, where they learned a man announced a robbery and implied he had a gun.
The store employee called police and the suspect left the store.
Police later located Jonathan Marine, 32, the suspect, walking on Eastern Avenue where he was then arrested.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook