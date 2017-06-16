Baltimore Police Arrest Subway Robbery Suspect

June 16, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Broadway, Subway

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly robbed a Subway in Fells Point.

At about 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the Subway located in the 600 block of South Broadway, where they learned a man announced a robbery and implied he had a gun.

The store employee called police and the suspect left the store.

Police later located Jonathan Marine, 32, the suspect, walking on Eastern Avenue where he was then arrested.

