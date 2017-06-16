Baltimore Ranks On New List Of ‘Worst American Cities To Live In’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is on a list of the worst American cities to live in.
A survey conducted by 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on the 551 U.S. cities with a population of 65,000 or more. It considered variables including crime rates, employment growth, access to restaurants and attractions, educational attainment and housing affordability to determine the “worst” cities.
Baltimore came in 14th on the list.
RELATED: Baltimore Nearing 160 Homicides Less Than Halfway Through 2017
The publication’s reasoning for this ranking is as follows:
“Baltimore is one of the most dangerous cities in the United States. The city’s murder rate hit an all time high in 2015. That year, there were 1,536 violent crimes in the city for every 100,000 residents, the eighth highest violent crime rate of any U.S. city. The violence may have been partly fueled by the influx of drugs on the street following the looting of pharmacies during the unrest sparked by the police killing of Freddie Gray. Others blamed the record year in crime in the city on economic and social disparities. Some 22.9% of Baltimore’s population lives below the poverty line, more than double the 9.7% poverty rate across Maryland.”
The full list of “worst cities” is as follows:
1. Detroit, Michigan
2. Birmingham, Alabama
3. Flint, Michigan
4. St. Louis, Missouri
5. Memphis, Tennessee
6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
7. Albany, Georgia
8. Hartford, Connecticut
9. Merced, California
10. Wilmington, Delaware
11. San Bernardino, California
12. Springfield, Missouri
13. Stockton, California
14. Baltimore, Maryland
15. Jackson, Mississippi
16. Rockford, Illinois
17. Miami Beach, Florida
18. Springfield, Massachusetts
19. Pueblo, Colorado
20. Canton, Ohio
21. Youngstown, Ohio
22. Buffalo, New York
23. Knoxville, Tennessee
24. Fort Smith, Arkansas
25. Cincinnati, Ohio
26. Little Rock, Arkansas
27. Paterson, New Jersey
28. Tucson, Arizona
29. Gary, Indiana
30. Chattanooga, Tennessee
31. Syracuse, New York
32. Salt Lake City, Utah
33. Reading, Pennsylvania
34. Rochester, New York
35. Lansing, Michigan
36. Waterbury, Connecticut
37. Atlanta, Georgia
38. Fall River, Massachusetts
39. Indianapolis, Indiana
40. Medford, Oregon
41. Lubbock, Texas
42. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
43. Lawrence, Massachusetts
44. Albuquerque, New Mexico
45. Gastonia, North Carolina
46. Shreveport, Louisiana
47. South Bend, Indiana
48. Camden, New Jersey
49. Kansas City, Kansas
50. Columbus, Georgia
You can read more about the reasoning for each city’s ranking on 247wallst.com.
