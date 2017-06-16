Baltimore Ranks On New List Of ‘Worst American Cities To Live In’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is on a list of the worst American cities to live in.

A survey conducted by 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on the 551 U.S. cities with a population of 65,000 or more. It considered variables including crime rates, employment growth, access to restaurants and attractions, educational attainment and housing affordability to determine the “worst” cities.

Baltimore came in 14th on the list.

RELATED: Baltimore Nearing 160 Homicides Less Than Halfway Through 2017

The publication’s reasoning for this ranking is as follows:

“Baltimore is one of the most dangerous cities in the United States. The city’s murder rate hit an all time high in 2015. That year, there were 1,536 violent crimes in the city for every 100,000 residents, the eighth highest violent crime rate of any U.S. city. The violence may have been partly fueled by the influx of drugs on the street following the looting of pharmacies during the unrest sparked by the police killing of Freddie Gray. Others blamed the record year in crime in the city on economic and social disparities. Some 22.9% of Baltimore’s population lives below the poverty line, more than double the 9.7% poverty rate across Maryland.”

The full list of “worst cities” is as follows:

1. Detroit, Michigan

2. Birmingham, Alabama

3. Flint, Michigan

4. St. Louis, Missouri

5. Memphis, Tennessee

6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

7. Albany, Georgia

8. Hartford, Connecticut

9. Merced, California

10. Wilmington, Delaware

11. San Bernardino, California

12. Springfield, Missouri

13. Stockton, California

14. Baltimore, Maryland

15. Jackson, Mississippi

16. Rockford, Illinois

17. Miami Beach, Florida

18. Springfield, Massachusetts

19. Pueblo, Colorado

20. Canton, Ohio

21. Youngstown, Ohio

22. Buffalo, New York

23. Knoxville, Tennessee

24. Fort Smith, Arkansas

25. Cincinnati, Ohio

26. Little Rock, Arkansas

27. Paterson, New Jersey

28. Tucson, Arizona

29. Gary, Indiana

30. Chattanooga, Tennessee

31. Syracuse, New York

32. Salt Lake City, Utah

33. Reading, Pennsylvania

34. Rochester, New York

35. Lansing, Michigan

36. Waterbury, Connecticut

37. Atlanta, Georgia

38. Fall River, Massachusetts

39. Indianapolis, Indiana

40. Medford, Oregon

41. Lubbock, Texas

42. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

43. Lawrence, Massachusetts

44. Albuquerque, New Mexico

45. Gastonia, North Carolina

46. Shreveport, Louisiana

47. South Bend, Indiana

48. Camden, New Jersey

49. Kansas City, Kansas

50. Columbus, Georgia

You can read more about the reasoning for each city’s ranking on 247wallst.com.

