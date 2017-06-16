Woman Denied $43 Million Jackpot, Offered Dinner Instead, Sues Casino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The woman who thought she won a nearly $43 million prize from a slot machine at Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York last year has sued the casino after they told her the machine malfunctioned and denied her the money.
Katrina Bookman took a selfie with the screen of the machine, which said it was printing a cash ticket for $42,949,642.76.
But casino officials told her the machine was faulty, didn’t give her the prize and offered her an on-the-house dinner, instead.
“You can’t claim a machine is broken because you want it to be broken,” Bookman’s lawyer, Alan Ripka, tells CNNMoney. “Does that mean it wasn’t inspected? Does it mean it wasn’t maintained?”
The complaint names Resorts World Casino, video lottery operator Genting New York LLC and slot machine maker International Game Technology.
Bookman is seeking $43 million in damages.
