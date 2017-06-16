Fire Crews Investigating Cause Of Two-Alarm Fire In Mt. Airy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are looking for clues to find the cause of a two-alarm blaze on Thursday in Mt. Airy.

A shell of a building is all that’s left from the blaze, which started just after 3 p.m. Thursday, destroying the warehouse than was once a Chevy dealership in the 1000 block of S. Main St.

More than 100 firefighters from Carroll, Frederick, Howard, and Montgomery Counties worked to extinguish the flames.

The blaze was considerably smaller and more contained by 5:30 p.m.

Sky Eye Chopper 13 Capt. Jeff Long said the crews took a “surround and drown” approach, dumping water on the structure from all sides and allowing the fire to basically burn itself out.

NOW: Scene of fire in Mt. Airy dozens of onlookers. Firefighters still attacking blaze. @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/ByubnHhVde — George Solis WJZ (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) June 15, 2017

Plumes of black smoke billowed from the structure and was visible for miles.

“We have to wait until it cools down enough. We’re going to talk to all the neighbors and get with the owner and determine exactly what was being used what was being stored inside,” said Bruce Bouch of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The flames were so intense that a single family home next door sustained some superficial damage, as well.

Capt. Jeff Long says some of the siding melted off of the bulilding as well.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the top down as part of what’s called a ‘surround and drown’ technique ensuring that all the flames are out inside the building before crews go in to begin their investigation.

“Boom! Boom! And then I was watching from the upstairs window up there and you could just see giant balls of flame shooting up and that’s when I started getting nervous,” said neighbor Kevin Ciambruschini.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials say crews will be on the scene throughout the weekend.

