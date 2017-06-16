Policy Clarifies Bathroom, Sports Rules For Frederick County’s Trans Students

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frederick County Schools has a new policy, passed this week in an effort to protect transgender students.
The Frederick News-Post reports the 8-member school board voted almost unanimously in favor of the policy. Only one member opposed it. Another was absent from the meeting.
It allows students uncomfortable using gendered bathrooms the option to use an alternative and allows transgender students to participate in sports according to their gender identity instead of their biological sex.
