Policy Clarifies Bathroom, Sports Rules For Frederick County’s Trans Students

June 16, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Frederick County Public Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frederick County Schools has a new policy, passed this week in an effort to protect transgender students.

The Frederick News-Post reports the 8-member school board voted almost unanimously in favor of the policy. Only one member opposed it. Another was absent from the meeting.

It allows students uncomfortable using gendered bathrooms the option to use an alternative and allows transgender students to participate in sports according to their gender identity instead of their biological sex.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch