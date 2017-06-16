Garceau: Four Sports Figures Making Headlines This Week

Here are four guys that are making waves in sports this week:

Jeremy Macklin

Welcome to Baltimore J Mac! He’s the veteran wide receiver with a polished resume that Ravens fans have been screaming for. Macklin looked right at home in his purple 18 as he practiced with his new team this week. With Mike Wallace and an improved Breshad Perriman that’s three legit targets at WR for Joe Flacco. Macklin struggled with injuries and drops last year in KC but his release was more about business than football. The Chiefs who were cap space challenged saved about $10 million by releasing Macklin and the Ravens get a Pro Bowl WR.

Kevin Durant

Minutes after winning the NBA championship Monday night, the Finals MVP Award winner gave a shout out to all his friends and fans back in PG County in Maryland. Durant who grew up in Suitland, Maryland took some heat when he signed with Golden State but he never blinked as he kept his eye on the prize. He was superb against the Cavs in the finals averaging over 35 points a game. He was the Warriors leading scorer in all 5 games shooting 55.5 percent from the field, and 47.4 from three. K.D. is a champion and AOK.

Rickie Fowler

He’s one of the most liked and most talented players on the tour but Rickie has a problem, he’s 0 for 29 in major championships. He’s been in the hunt with 5 top-five finishes in the majors but he hasn’t been able to grab that elusive trophy. Thursday in the opening round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin he had a round that likely angered some stuffed shirts at the USGA. The USGA takes pride in making U.S. Open courses tougher than a five-dollar steak. While Erin Hills fescue eat up the likes of Rory McIlroy (+6) and Jason Day (+7) in the opening round Fowler’s card showed 7 birdies without a bogey. His 7-under par 65 is the lowest U.S. Open first-round score in the modern-era of the tournament.

Phil Mickelson

There’s nothing more that Phil Mickelson would like to do than win the U.S. Open. After all he holds the U.S. Open record with six second-place finishes, but it’s the only major tournament keeping him from a career Grand Slam. Well there is one thing he’d rather do, be with his daughter Amanda to share her high school graduation. Amanda is senior class president at Pacific Ridge High School in Carlsbad, California and her proud dad watched as she gave the commencement speech. “It’s a tournament that I want to win the most,” Mickelson said “but this is one of those moments where you look back on life and you just don’t want to miss it.” Well done, Dad!!