Giant Food Recalls Nature’s Promise Trail Mix; May Contain Listeria

June 16, 2017 1:21 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Giant Food has recalled several of its Nature’s Promise Trail Mix due to the potential risk of being contaminated with Listeria.

  • The following products are included in this recall:
    ·         Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix, 12oz., UPC 68826706609 with best by dates of 11/23/17 and 12/23/17
    ·         Nature’s Promise Cascade Trail Mix, 12 oz., UPC 68826706616 with a best by date of 12/30/17
    ·         Nature’s Promise Cranberry Trail Mix, 12 oz., UPC 68826706612 with a best by date of 11/18/17

Giant has not received any reports of illnesses to date.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Giant Food for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Woodstock Farms Manufacturing at 1-800-526-4349, option 2. In addition, customers may call Giant Food Customer Service at 888-469-4426 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for more information. Customers can also visit the Giant Food website at www.giantfood.com

