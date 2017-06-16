Congressional Baseball Gunman Carried List Of Names At Time Of Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators now confirm the gunman who shot at Congressman Steve Scalise and three others, including Congressional staff and Capitol Police Officers, was carrying a list of names, which included congressmen.

As congressmen ran from gunfire on a Virginia baseball field, investigators say the man pulling the trigger and carried a handwritten list in his pocket with five names including Republican Congressmen Mo Brooks, Jeff Duncan, and Trent Franks.

“It is so sad when you can’t be safe at a baseball field in America. Something is wrong. This is clearly a deranged individual,” Republican Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, from Tennesee.

The ATF also released pictures of the two types of guns that 66-year-old James Hodgkinson used in the attack shooting Representative Steve Scalise and three others.

ATF releases pictures of guns similar to those the gunman used in his ambush of members of Congress in #AlexandriaShooting @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/FBc6FklSmt — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 16, 2017

Police in Hodgkinson’s hometown in southern Illinois knew the gunman, only from a history of misdemeanor crimes.

“If he would have gave us some kind of indication that he was mental, that he was out there target practicing for some other reason, we would have looked further,” says Sheriff Rick Watson with the Sheriff’s Office of St. Clair County, Illinois.

Those who crossed his path, in the weeks before the shooting remembers Hodgkinson as an angry man, who took his anti-Republican rants online before going after the GOP during baseball practice.

Two Capitol Police officers ran into the spray of bullets, killing Hodgkinson in a shoot-out.

Special Agent Crystal Griner is still hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her ankle, away from her Gwynn Oak home in Baltimore County.

Now, hailed as a hero, coaches, and teachers remember Griner from her early years at Hebron High School in Ellicott City, before she went on to play basketball at Hood College in Frederick.

I was not that surprised because she has all the components to do what she did,” says guidance counselor Irene Bademosi.

“Everybody is saying they’re not surprised, no one is surprised, because this is Crystal,” says Mount Hebron basketball coach Scott Robinson.

WJZ has been told Griner is listed in good condition. Meanwhile, investigators are not saying if the people on the shooter’s list were planned targets.

Congressmen on the list say they’ve been contacted by Capitol Police. Representative Mo Brooks says his phone number was written on the piece of paper too.

