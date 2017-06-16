Md. Woman Bit By Snake In Her Bed; Almost Has To Amputate Arm

June 16, 2017 2:14 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Maryland women nearly had to have her arm amputated after she was bitten by a venomous snake in her Silver Spring home.

According to the Washington Post, on May 30, Christie Kelly, 24, woke up around 6 a.m. in her bed in her Woodmoor home after experiencing severe pain on her left hand.

Kelly said the snake, a copperhead, which can grow longer than three feet, bit her twice.

Kelly’s father was able to get rid of the snake, while her mother rushed her to the hospital.

The venom had spread to Kelly’s shoulder and by the time she got to the hospital, she developed compartment syndrome.

Kelly said the surgeon needed to perform surgery immediately or she would have had to get her arm amputated if they waited any longer.

She said the stitches from the surgery resembled a snake, ironically.

Kelly is expected to recover in about six months.

She was discharged Wednesday.

