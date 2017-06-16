Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby Says She’s Immune To Lawsuit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore’s State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking a federal appeals court to find that she is immune from a civil lawsuit filed by the five Baltimore City Police Officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.
The officers are suing Mosby for malicious prosecution, defamation and invasion of privacy. Other claims filed by the officers have dismissed, including false imprisonment.
In a brief filed this week in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Mosby states that a lower court should have found her to be immune from being sued because she is the prosecutor.
Meantime, the officers say Mosby prosecuted them in order to quell civil unrest. Three of the officers were acquitted and Mosby eventually dropped the remaining cases.
