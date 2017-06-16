Police Arrest Gas Station Robbery Suspect; Employee Recognized Suspect’s Voice

June 16, 2017 11:22 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police have arrested a gas station robbery suspect, who allegedly has been shopping at the gas station for years.

Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ricky Shelton Ward, 40, for being involved in a gas station robbery Monday around 4:39 a.m.

The store clerk at the Shell Gas Station, located in the 600 block of Lakeview Drive, told detectives he recognized the voice of Ward, who is a longtime customer.

Officers reviewed surveillance video identifying Ward, obtained a search warrant and arrested him at his Mt. Airy home in Howard County.

Police got a confession from Ward and also found the BB gun used in the robbery.

Two adults at the residence with Ward were also wanted on arrest warrants from Howard County. They were also taken into custody.

Ward was charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, possession of a handgun, transporting a handgun in a vehicle, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and theft under $1,000.

