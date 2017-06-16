Police Cancel Leave Amid Pride Events, Anti-Violence Effort

June 16, 2017 11:45 AM
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police are canceling scheduled leave for officers in Baltimore this Saturday to meet the demands of an anti-violence strategy while protecting Pride festivities.

Media outlets report that police spokesman T. J. Smith said Thursday that top commanders want a particularly strong presence this year after last year’s attack at a Florida gay nightclub and protests at last weekend’s Pride parade in Washington.

June is National LGBT Pride Month, and Baltimore celebrates pride weekend with a parade Saturday and a festival Sunday at Druid Hill Park.

Earlier this week, Commissioner Kevin Davis’ announced that patrol officers and detectives would work 12-hour shifts, instead of the standard 10-hour shifts, after six homicides in 24 hours.

