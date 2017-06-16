Police: Fatal Shooting Of Teens On Graduation Eve Not Random

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Investigators don’t believe the fatal shooting of two male teens the night before high school graduation outside the nation’s capital was random.
Montgomery County Police Capt. Darren Francke said at a news conference Friday that they believe the shooters and victims knew each other and there are people, perhaps at their high school, who haven’t come forward with information.
Francke described the “very violent scene” officers discovered June 5 while responding to a gunfire report. They found 17-year-old Shadi Najjar and 18-year-old Artem Ziberov dead in Najjar’s car in a Montgomery Village neighborhood, an area where the Germantown teens wouldn’t usually have business.
Francke says more than 30 shell casings were found and one teen was shot 10 times, the other four times. He says multiple firearms and shooters were involved.
