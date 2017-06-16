Police: Fatal Shooting Of Teens On Graduation Eve Not Random

June 16, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: montgomery county teen murder, montgomery county teens murdered, montgomery village murder, Northwest High School

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Investigators don’t believe the fatal shooting of two male teens the night before high school graduation outside the nation’s capital was random.

RELATED: Parents Of Slain Montgomery Co. Teen: Our Son Was Targeted

Montgomery County Police Capt. Darren Francke said at a news conference Friday that they believe the shooters and victims knew each other and there are people, perhaps at their high school, who haven’t come forward with information.

Francke described the “very violent scene” officers discovered June 5 while responding to a gunfire report. They found 17-year-old Shadi Najjar and 18-year-old Artem Ziberov dead in Najjar’s car in a Montgomery Village neighborhood, an area where the Germantown teens wouldn’t usually have business.

Francke says more than 30 shell casings were found and one teen was shot 10 times, the other four times. He says multiple firearms and shooters were involved.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch