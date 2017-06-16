The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of June 17th

This week’s edition of The Norris & Long Show Best Of includes our wayback Wednesday segment with former Terp basketball star Greivis Vasquez, and Terez Paylor on the Ravens addition of former Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

GREIVIS VASQUEZ

Greivis Vasquez, former Maryland Terrapins point guard who played in the NBA, joined Ed and Rob to talk about his time at Maryland and his NBA career as part of our Wayback Wednesday segment.

Greivis started out by talking about what he is up to right now in his native Venezuela and possibly continuing his NBA career saying “right now I’m doing rehab trying to get healthy and hanging out with my friends and family…I’ll be back to the states in a few weeks because free agency starts in a few weeks and you know me I’m going to find a way for sure.”

As for the current super team state of the NBA and whether or not the league should try to encourage more parody Greivis said “yes I think we should be more even but this is how it is right now, you can’t really control it…if you’re a competitor you’ve got to try to be the best and prepare yourself, as an active player you can really make excuses it’s going to be hard and it’s not going to be fair.”

Greivis went on to talk about why he chose to go Maryland and play for Gary Williams over other teams recruiting him, and how it was the best decision he ever made.

TEREZ PAYLOR

Terez Paylor, Chiefs beat writer for the Kansas City Star, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Ravens adding former Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on a two year deal signed yesterday.

Terez started by talking about what the Ravens and their fans should expect from Maclin saying, “you’re gonna like this guy, he makes plays and loves to talk to the corners and he’s going to be highly motivated after being released…it’s a good move for the Ravens, he will have some injury scares and get nicked up but 92% of the time it will be nothing.”

When asked about the kind of guy Maclin is off the field Terez said, “very competitive he’ll take some of the younger guys under his wing, he wants the football…I think he wasn’t very happy with the amount of touches he got last year in Kansas City but he never once criticized the team or the media despite the chances we gave him to.”

Terez went on to talk about how the Ravens offense can get the most out of Maclin, and how versatile Jeremy can be underneath and on the deep ball.