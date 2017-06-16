WEATHER BLOG: Murky Day Heading Into Father’s Day Weekend

T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone!

Well I knew things were changing big when yesterday afternoon the weather got wonderful. All day the forecast was for more clouds than sun. And what we got was a breezy wonderful evening. But now…………..WOW!

The frontal boundary that was hanging down to the South finally moved up the I-95 corridor, and an Easterly flow has set up..sum it up in one word, murky. MURKY. That humidity is back and right in our faces.

Today and Monday are the gray days, Monday the wettest of the two. As we move through the weekend a mix of clouds, and sun, both Saturday, and Sunday. But each late afternoon, and evening spotty showers, and thunderstorms, are VERY possible. Sunday they may be more widespread.

Father’s Day weekend. The next stop the beginning of Summer, Wednesday morning at 12:24 AM. The longest day of the year.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth.

MB!