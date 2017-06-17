Baltimore Police Search For Missing Teen And 3-Year-Old Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy who were last seen Friday night.

Police say 15-year-old Sarah Golder and 3-year-old David Williams were last seen in the 1300 block of Harlem Avenue. around 10:30 p.m.

Golder is 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was wearing a purple head scarf, black pullover shirt with ruffles, grey pants and purple slippers.

Williams is 2-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 20 pounds. David was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sarah and David are urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

