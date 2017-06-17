Indicted Lawmaker Says He’ll Stay In Office, Fight Charges

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland state senator facing federal corruption charges says he plans to remain in office while he fights the allegations.
The Baltimore Sun reports Sen. Nathaniel Oaks wants his trial rescheduled until after the 2018 legislative session of the Maryland General Assembly.
Oaks said he is still fulfilling his duties as a state senator and plans to continue doing so, despite his legal battles.
Prosecutors allege Oaks was paid $10,300 for writing letters on official letterhead with fraudulent details to help a confidential FBI source obtain federal grants. They said he also received $5,000 to file a bond request seeking $250,000 in state funds for a project.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)