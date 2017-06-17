WJZ BREAKING | Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby sexual assault case.

Police: Carroll Co. Man Confronts 2 Burglars In Home

June 17, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, Carroll County, Maryland State Police, Mt. Airy

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say a Carroll County man confronted two burglars in his home early Saturday morning.

At about 5 a.m., troopers responded to the 700 block of Horpel Drive in Mt. Airy, where they learned a man heard a loud noise at his back door, prompting his alarm to go off.

Police say he then went downstairs and found broken glass from his back door. He heard voices and saw two men leaving through his back gate.

The man chased the suspects behind a spring house where one fired a gunshot. The man then ran back into his house and called police.

Police found evidence of a gun discharge at the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

At this time no suspects have been identified.

Police urge anyone with information relevant to this incident to contact the Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000 or to email james.cooper@maryland.gov.

