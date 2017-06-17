Pride Events Going On City Over Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s pride weekend in Charm City, as Baltimore celebrates National LGBT Pride month.
A parade was held on Saturday, kicking off at North Charles Street and traveled from Eager Street to North Avenue.
City police canceled scheduled to leave for its officer in light of Saturday’s parade.
Their goal was to provide a strong presence and keep people safe.
The 42nd pride parade is followed by a festival tomorrow at Druid Hill Park.