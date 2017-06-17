Sikh Arrested Over Ceremonial Knife, Not Charged

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Sikh man was recently arrested in Catonsville then released without charges for carrying a ceremonial knife for religious reasons.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Harpreet Singh Khalsa was arrested Monday outside a grocery store for carrying a kirpan.

The small knife is considered an instrument of social justice in the Sikh religion and is one of five articles of faith worn by observant Sikhs.

Khalsa was handcuffed and driven to a local precinct by Baltimore County police before being released without charges.

Baltimore County police officer Jennifer Peach said the department is providing education to its officers about Sikhs and their culture.

