Virginia Community Reacts After Congress Staff, Capitol Police Shot By Gunman

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJZ) — A community in Alexandria, Virginia continues to recover after a man opens fire on a Republican baseball practice, injuring Capital Police, a U.S. Congressman, and staff.

Much of the crime scene has been cleaned, while the community finds peace.

A shooting went down at a Republican baseball practice at a park in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood early Wednesday.

The crime is still a shock to a community looking to move forward.

“We bring our grandson here to play, my husband grew up playing little league ball here. So, you hear about sad things but you just don’t think they’ll happen in your back yard.”

Congressman Steve Scalise, whose condition continues to improve, was shot along with four others.

That morning, streets were wrapped in crime tape, and people were not able to get to their cars, and daily routines were flipped upside down.

Contract workers spent Saturday cleaning and sanitizing the crime scene.

Surrounding roads and the park are now open. The baseball field where everything happened, will stay closed until Sunday.

Representative Scalise’s condition has been upgraded to serious after he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Many neighbors say, while things feel different in the area, it won’t keep them away from a place they love and call home.