Baltimore Police: 10-Year-Old Boy Shot In Leg

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old boy was shot in the leg in east Baltimore.
Police said the boy was shot Sunday afternoon and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
A passenger in an SUV shot at a group of adults, police said. A crowd scattered after the shots were fired, and the boy realized he’d been shot.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
