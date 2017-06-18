MTA Rolls Out New Bus System

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s new bus system went into effect as of 3 a.m. this morning, which means the city bus routes that have been in place for decades, are a thing of the past.

Amy Yensi is in the Govans section of Baltimore, with reaction from bus riders.

Commuters are having to learn to get around the city in a completely new ways. Those that we talked to say it will take some time to get used to all of these changes.

These are some of the first bus riders to try the city’s new transit system. The new Baltimore link means commuters are learning a new way to get around.

“Its kind of crazy because I don’t know the new routes,” says Junay Johnson.

The complete overhaul of bus routes and travel times comes with a $135 million dollar price tag and promises better bus lines, shorter travel times, increased service and a more reliable transportation system.

“They’ll be able to travel conveniently, efficiently and affordably from where they to where they work,” says Gov. Larry Hogan.

The makeover went into effect Sunday morning, two years after it was announced. The MTA has assigned transit ambassadors to bus stops across the city and county to answer questions.

“If this will change make a difference a better difference then I’m glad for it,” says bus rider Joy Hamilton. She’s doing her homework ahead of the work week.

“I came out of my home today just to learn the routes. So that tomorrow morning when I’m on my way to work, I know equality where to go and which buses to take,” she says.

Other commuters are worried they’ll be lost in the shuffle.

“It’s hard because what if I get on the wrong bus and make it to the wrong bus,” says Johnson.

The transit ambassadors will be on-hand Through Wednesday to answer questions and hand out bus route pamphlets.

Baltimore link also added 5 miles new lanes to alleviate heavy traffic.

