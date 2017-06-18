Wounded Congressman Sends Father’s Day Message

June 18, 2017 11:14 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressman grievously wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice is delivering a Father’s Day message through his Twitter account.

The message from Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana on Sunday says: “Steve’s greatest joy is being a father to Madison and Harrison, and a husband to Jennifer. This Father’s Day has special meaning for the Scalise Family, and they send their best wishes to every family, especially the dads. Take the time to be close to the ones you love.”

The message thanks the many people for their prayers, support and outpouring of love. It includes photos of Scalise and his family.

The House majority whip remains in serious condition at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. He has undergone several surgeries since Wednesday’s shooting.

