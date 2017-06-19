3 Suspects In Death Of 2 Montgomery Co. Students Appear In Court

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mystery surrounding the brutal murders of two Maryland high school students continues to unravel. The three suspects charged in the shocking crimes faced a judge for the first time since their arrest.

In charging documents obtained by WJZ, the motive of the three suspects shows this was a cold- blooded killing in retaliation for a previous drug-related robbery.

A judge called the three suspects ‘dangers to the community,’ and ordered them held behind bars.

They are charged with killing two high school students in an ambush gun attack the day before their graduation

“Be rotting in hell.”

The father of victim Shadi Najjar blasted allegations from police investigators that his son was killed in retaliation for committing a drug-related robbery.

“There is no proof. Do not bad mouth my beautiful boy. I don’t want to hear the TV bad mouth my boy.”

His son Shadi and friend Artem Ziberov were shot more than a dozen times in all, as they waited for their classmate Roger Garcia to buy an extra graduation ticket on a Montgomery County Street.

But police say it was a well-planned trick to lure the boys to their deaths. They also say Garcia’s brother, Edgar, was friends with a man named Jose Canales-Yanez, and Shadi Najjar had robbed Yanez’s girlfriend six months before. His murder was payback.

“In the court, the judge called it brutal, reflective of deliberate planning, with lots of overkill,” says Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Police have been under pressure to make arrests in the high-profile case that has shaken the community.

Two of the suspects had lengthy criminal records.

“I don’t think that three is hit. Three are the ones who committed this heinous crime,” says Artem’s stepfather William Tewelow.

“The truth behind all this I believe people are hiding things. I believe that bad people are hiding things. They’re covering up something. And I think it was a plan since the beginning,” says Shadi’s mother Tina Najjar.

Police say suspect Edgar Garcia was involved in a shootout in Baltimore and that both he and his brother were caught trying to flee when they were caught for these murders. They reportedly found them with suitcases in a vehicle, trying to head out of state.

The suspects’ next court appearance is in July. All three suspects indicted they will be hiring private defense attorneys.

