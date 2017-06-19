Police Implement Foxtrot In Canton Attempted Carjacking Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they implemented police helicopter Foxtrot after an attempted carjacking last week to locate and make suspect arrests.

Police say on Friday, June 16, they arrested a 21-year-old man and two teenage boys for an attempted carjacking and assault in Canton.

According to investigators, a 30-year-old woman reported to police that she was in her car on Highland Avenue and Hudson Street in Canton, when an unknown male walked up to the passenger side of the car and knocked on the window. Then, another male approached her on the driver’s side and opened the door to car, while pointing a gun at her head.

Police say she tried to leave, but as she attempted to do so, one of the suspects struck her in the back of the head with the gun, which caused the magazine of the gun to fall out of the gun and into her lap. She then fled the area in her car, police say.

She made contact with police, who say they then passed on information about the suspects to aviation team Foxtrot, that they were seen by the victim as she was fleeing the area getting into a silver car.

Foxtrot was able to locate the silver car the suspects were seen in, and located all suspects inside, investigators say.

Police say they arrested 21-year-old Tremaine Thomas, and 17-year-old Kwamine Thomas, both of the 3000 block of Grayson Ave. They also arrested 16-year-old Sean Douglas of the 2400 block of E. Fayette Street.

Thomas, Thomas, and Douglas are being charged with attempted robbery, attempted carjacking, assault and handgun violations, according to police. Both teens are being charged as adults.

