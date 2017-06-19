New Mortgage Company Employees Get Inspired By John Harbaugh On Their First Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Those who book motivational speakers love successful football coaches, as they’re able to combine their winning reputations with an inspiring message.

As Mike Schuh reports, a group of recent college grads newly employed at a mortgage company got a treat today downtown. They lined up underground at Ravens stadium, to enter a room where head coach John Harbaugh was waiting to meet them, take photos with them and light fires under them.

“They’ve got big plans for you guys right now, ok?” Harbaugh told them. “If you’re not fired up to be in here, if you’re not enthused, I don’t know what we’d get you fired up about.”

The coach is looking to translate his success in the NFL to how these folks can be successful in the mortgage business.

“These are young people just out of college who are just starting their first job,” he told WJZ’s Mike Schuh. “So I’m going to talk to them a little bit about being rookies, you know? A little bit about what it’s like to be a rookie. Same thing we tell our guys, you know? When the Ravens come in we tell them, ‘Hey, you know, you chose us or we chose you. Either you were drafted or you came here as a free agent. And there’s a reason and we stand for something.'”

But why go to the substantial expense of getting that leadership message in person?

“It shows the young person that comes to us, the new employee, that you’re special,” says retired Admiral Thomas Lynch, of NewDayUSA Mortgage. “We care about you. And we care about you not just as an individual but as a person and a future leader in this company. So we’re going to make the investment it’s going to take to make you be the best person you can be.”

Many of the new hires agreed — it wasn’t bad for a first day on the job.

NewDayUSA is based near Columbia and specializes in mortgages for veterans.

