New Details On Maryland Sailor Killed On Navy Destroyer

June 19, 2017 3:02 PM By Amy Yensi
Filed Under: Xavier Martin

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ is learning more about the Maryland sailor who was one of seven killed on a U.S. Naval destroyer off the coast of Japan.

The Navy identified 24-year-old Personnel Specialist First Class Xavier Alec Martin as one of the sailors who was killed when the U.S.S. Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship late last week.

RELATED: Halethorpe Dad Grieves Over Loss Of Son Killed On Navy Destroyer

Martin, who was from from Halethorpe, went to Lansdowne High School.

WJZ’s Amy Yensi spoke with Martin’s father, Darrold Martin, who is still coming to grips after losing his son.

“It’s very hard, he’s my only child, he’s all I have,” says Martin.

Xavier Martin joined the Navy to follow in his father’s footsteps, and was quickly rising in the ranks before his bright future filled with promise was dimmed in a matter of moments.

Amy Yensi will have more on Xavier Martin coming up on Eyewitness News At 5 & 6.

